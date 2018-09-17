Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 17

  • Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on O’Hare Express, Red Line Extension, Cams (Tribune)
  • Schwieterman on O’Hare Express: “There’s an Air of Unreality to the Project” (NYT)
  • Nicholas Ortiz, 48, Fatally Struck While Trying to Help a Driver in Need in Batavia (CBS)
  • Semi-Truck Driver Struck and Killed Tammie Ihrig, 55, in Cicero (Sun-Times)
  • Block Club Reports on the Crash That Seriously Injured a Cyclist in Logan Square
  • Yard Social Looks at Pollutions Solutions to Metra’s Doomsday Scenario
  • More Delays This Morning on Metra’s BNSF Line (CBS)
  • Rideshare Drivers Protest Today at O’Hare for Better Working Conditions (Sun-Times)
  • Short-Term Improvements Are Coming to Belmont/Ashland/Lincoln Soon (32nd Ward)
  • CBS Implies That the Concrete Upgrades to the Dearborn PBL Are a Waste of Money
  • What’s up With Those “Queers” Stickers on Divvies Across the City? (Twitter)
  • Cubs Player Ben Zobrist Rides a Heritage Bike to Work in Uniform (Cut4)

  • Justin

    Would be very surprised to learn that only 800 people per day were using the dearborn bike lane. Maybe if you average it across the year and don’t look at peak biking season. Whenever I take the Dearborn bike lane after work its very busy. If they want to increase utilization they should extend it because it gets pretty janky after Oak St.