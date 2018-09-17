Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 17
- Mayoral Candidates Weigh in on O’Hare Express, Red Line Extension, Cams (Tribune)
- Schwieterman on O’Hare Express: “There’s an Air of Unreality to the Project” (NYT)
- Nicholas Ortiz, 48, Fatally Struck While Trying to Help a Driver in Need in Batavia (CBS)
- Semi-Truck Driver Struck and Killed Tammie Ihrig, 55, in Cicero (Sun-Times)
- Block Club Reports on the Crash That Seriously Injured a Cyclist in Logan Square
- Yard Social Looks at Pollutions Solutions to Metra’s Doomsday Scenario
- More Delays This Morning on Metra’s BNSF Line (CBS)
- Rideshare Drivers Protest Today at O’Hare for Better Working Conditions (Sun-Times)
- Short-Term Improvements Are Coming to Belmont/Ashland/Lincoln Soon (32nd Ward)
- CBS Implies That the Concrete Upgrades to the Dearborn PBL Are a Waste of Money
- What’s up With Those “Queers” Stickers on Divvies Across the City? (Twitter)
- Cubs Player Ben Zobrist Rides a Heritage Bike to Work in Uniform (Cut4)
