Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Cyclist Jimmy Lispier, 42, in West Humboldt Park

On the morning of Thursday, August 23, a motorist fatally struck 42-year-old Jimmy Lispier on his bike in West Humboldt Park and fled the scene.

According to police, at around 3:15 a.m. an officer responded to a call on the 4400 block of West Division and found Lispier lying unresponsive in the street. His bicycle, which was not damaged, was found nearby.

According to an ABC News report, a resident said she saw Lispier riding his bike in neighborhood about 45 minutes before he was found. She noted that the intersection is plagued by reckless drivers. “They speed all the time,” she said.

Reggie Sullivan, who works in the neighborhood, agreed with that assessment. “During the night, early in the morning, this is a speedway,” Sullivan told ABC.

Major Accidents was looking into whether any of the many security cameras in the area captured footage of the crash.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 24

Bicyclist: 5

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January-April 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for May, June, and August.