Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 9
- Right-Turning Trucker Fatally Struck Female Cyclist at Madison/Halsted This Morning
- Driver Injured Kristen Green From Ghost Bikes Chicago (GoFundMe) (TW: Injury Photo)
- Survey of About 500 Residents: Transportation Is a Top Lincoln Yards Concern (Block Club)
- How the CTA’s New Electric Buses Could Help Balance the Power Grid (ENN)
- The Best Places to Take a Train-Obsessed Kid (Chicago Parent)
- South Side Critical Mass Is Riding to to MLK Memorial, Rainbow Cone Friday
- ON TO 2050 Regional Plan Launch Event 10/10 in Millennium Park
