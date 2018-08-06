What are Chicago’s Best Places to Get Away From Car Traffic?

Last month occasional Streetsblog writer Shaun Jacobsen noted on Twitter that widening North Lake Shore Drive, a possible scenario for its impending reconstruction, would be a huge step in the wrong direction, and it’s a shame that the drive currently detracts from most of the lakefront parks and beaches. “Why can’t we have one part of the city where you can’t hear cars?” A Bronzeville resident named Jamahl replied:

This is why most of my favorite lakefront parks are on the far South Side. I hear nothing at Calumet Park. https://t.co/QTXBCg2ZRF — Jamahl. (@TheFreeXone) July 20, 2018

I chimed in that I like Montrose Beach for the same reason — it’s so far away from Lake Shore Drive that there’s virtually no highway noise. Then, via the Streetsblog Chicago account, I asked our readers for their favorite places in Chicago to take a break from the noise, sight, smell, and stress of motor vehicle traffic. Here are some of the responses:

Read the full Twitter thread here.

What are your favorite car-free hideaways? Let us know in the comment section.