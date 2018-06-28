Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 28
- The Sun-Times Looks at the Latest Divvy Ridership Statistics
- 3-Year-Old Girl Injured Friday in Bronzeville Crash Has Died (ABC)
- Driver Crashes Into Pulaski Park Dentist Office, Injuring Herself & 2 People Inside (ABC)
- “Tilted” Metra Car at Ogilvie Causes Service Disruption (NBC)
- La Grange Approves Final Funding for Metra Station Upgrades (Tribune)
- Former Metra Chair Oberman May Join U.S. Surface Transportation Board (CTJ)
- Officials: Motorists May Be Due a Refund for Duplicate City Sticker Tickets (ProPublica)
- A Heartwarming Moment Observed at a Metra Stop (Very Terry)
