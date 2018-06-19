Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 19

  • Sign an Active Trans Petition Calling on Chicago to Budget $20M for Biking & Walking
  • The Tribune Looks at Improving the Blue Line as an Alternative to O’Hare Express
  • Austin, Texas, Like Chicago, Struggles With Pedestrian Safety (WBEZ)
  • Metra Heritage Corridor and SW Service Lines Stalled Due to Heat Yesterday (CBS)
  • Metra Commuters Have Mixed Feelings About the New BNSF Schedule (Tribune)
  • Aurora Seeks Approval for a Mile-Long Bike Trail on the SE Side (Tribune)
  • As Divvy Turns 5, the Reader’s Ryan Smith Discusses the Benefits of Bike-Share
  • Elgin’s “Bike, Walk, Move” Program Encourages Physical Activity June 17-23 (Herald)

