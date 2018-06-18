Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 18
- More Commentary on Musk Building O’Hare Express (Tribune, Sun-Times, Chicago Mag, ATA)
- City Breaks Ground on Garfield Gateway in Washington Park Neighborhood (Curbed)
- 5 Chicago Transportation Proposals That Never Got off the Ground (Tribune)
- WTTW Journalist Elizabeth Brackett Has Died From Injuries After Lakefront Trail Bike Crash
- Pedestrian Struck in Southwest Suburban Matteson (Sun-Times)
- Boy, 9, Killed in Burbank Hit-and-Run Crash, Mother and Child Injured (Sun-Times)
- Bail Denied to Man Accused of Unprovoked Attack on Senior on Red Line (WGN)
- Officer Injured After Crashing Into Pole While Patrolling LFT on an ATV (Sun-Times)
- Letter: More Enforcement of Drivers Needed to Make Chicago Biking Safer (Tribune)
- 100-Unit TOD With 10 Affordable Units, 30 Parking Spots Approved for Logan (Curbed)
