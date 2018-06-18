Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 18

  • More Commentary on Musk Building O’Hare Express (TribuneSun-Times, Chicago Mag, ATA)
  • City Breaks Ground on Garfield Gateway in Washington Park Neighborhood (Curbed)
  • 5 Chicago Transportation Proposals That Never Got off the Ground (Tribune)
  • WTTW Journalist Elizabeth Brackett Has Died From Injuries After Lakefront Trail Bike Crash
  • Pedestrian Struck in Southwest Suburban Matteson (Sun-Times)
  • Boy, 9, Killed in Burbank Hit-and-Run Crash, Mother and Child Injured (Sun-Times)
  • Bail Denied to Man Accused of Unprovoked Attack on Senior on Red Line (WGN)
  • Officer Injured After Crashing Into Pole While Patrolling LFT on an ATV (Sun-Times)
  • Letter: More Enforcement of Drivers Needed to Make Chicago Biking Safer (Tribune)
  • 100-Unit TOD With 10 Affordable Units, 30 Parking Spots Approved for Logan (Curbed)

  • Deni

    That Trib list of never built transportation projects is missing the Circle Line.

  • rwy

    Is the O’Hare express a done deal? Is there any penalty to Chicago for backing out of the deal?

    Is enforcement of bike lanes going to decrease obstructions that much? Certainly protecting it with a curb is going to have a bigger impact.

  • what_eva

    there is no contract yet. Musk’s company was selected from proposals to go into a contract negotiating phase.