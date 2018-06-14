Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 14

- Chicago Taps Musk and His Hypothetical Tunneling Tech for O’Hare Express Project (Tribune)
- Scheinfeld Talks to WBEZ About Efforts to Address Chicago’s Pedestrian Fatality Surge
- CTA Signs off on Purchase 20 All-Electric Buses for $32M (Tribune)
- Man Dies After Falling Off Pedestrian Bridge Near Wrigley Building (Tribune)
- WTTW Reporter and Triathlete Elizabeth Brackett Critically Injured in LFT Bike Crash
- $5K Reward Offered to Find Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist Steve Lajin, 22 (WGN)
- CBS Looks at Commuter Crowding Associated With Metra’s PTC Installation Schedule
- Active Trans Looks at Bike Lane Uprising‘s Effort to Keep Bikeways Clear and Safe