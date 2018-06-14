Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 14

  • Chicago Taps Musk and His Hypothetical Tunneling Tech for O’Hare Express Project (Tribune)
  • Scheinfeld Talks to WBEZ About Efforts to Address Chicago’s Pedestrian Fatality Surge
  • CTA Signs off on Purchase 20 All-Electric Buses for $32M (Tribune)
  • Man Dies After Falling Off Pedestrian Bridge Near Wrigley Building (Tribune)
  • WTTW Reporter and Triathlete Elizabeth Brackett Critically Injured in LFT Bike Crash
  • $5K Reward Offered to Find Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist Steve Lajin, 22 (WGN)
  • CBS Looks at Commuter Crowding Associated With Metra’s PTC Installation Schedule
  • Active Trans Looks at Bike Lane Uprising‘s Effort to Keep Bikeways Clear and Safe

  • Matt

    We understand that Streetsblog is extremely critical of Musk, but what is not to like in this proposal? It’s far better than previously disclosed in terms of travel time and that the city won’t be on the hook for the stations at either end. As the deputy mayor has said, if it’s a gamble, it’s not the city’s.

  • rwy

    Good news about the electric buses. They can’t be delivered soon enough. The heat this weekend will likely break down the pollution into ozone.

  • Jeremy

    “As the deputy mayor has said”

    Nothing matters until it is in writing. I won’t believe the city has no liability until the contract is printed and scrutinized.

    I have no faith this can be built for the $1 billion projected. The Belmont brown line flyover is estimated to cost $570 million. The 5 mile red line extension is estimated to cost $2.3 billion. Elon Musk can deliver an underground transportation system more than twice the distance at less than half the price? His company can barely build cars.

    https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2018-tesla-tracker/

    Has Boring Company created a tunnel this long anywhere? Have these sleds been built, even as a prototype, to make sure they can operate as described?

  • Would have liked to have seen the name of the electric bus manufacturer. I’m sure they are fine. Just for the info.

    As for attracting new riders, sure new tech may help but the biggest helper would be the very old tech of dedicated bus lanes. Come on Chicago lets get with it. We are lagging behind miles of bus lanes to so many other U.S. cities that it is becoming an embarrassment.

  • Musk wants to get his foot in the door of transit so bad he will promise anything. If we could only trust the Emanuel regime to get a good contract with Musk, then sure let him spend venture capital to do it. But Emanuel has already shown his corporate cronyism in things like school privatization and the parking meter reboot sell out. So odds are we can’t trust him here either.

    Can this work? Sure maybe. Can it make Musk the Amazon of transport monopolization? Not impossible. But tech monopolies are really bad economics. You, we, are already chafing at those bits. Social dystopias through and through. And that big time is what not to like.

  • Cameron Puetz

    If this experiment can be done at Musk’s risk, I’m all for it. We shouldn’t be adverse to a new technology just because it’s new and the promoter has rubbed people the wrong way. However the final contract needs to be carefully reviewed. Chicago has a history of deeply flawed public/private partnerships and the city council not reviewing contracts until after they vote.

    I don’t think the O’Hare Express should be a transit priority, but if it’s not public money, that’s irrelevant. I’m skeptical of Musk’s claims, but if it’s truly his risk let him try. The city just needs to be careful that they’re not backstopping Musk’s risk.

  • Tooscrapps

    Yah, I don’t buy the argument that quieter buses will attract more riders.

    A secondary benefit of dedicated bus lanes is the elimination of the stop/start jerks that you get while stuck in traffic. I know a few people who can’t stand riding buses because it makes them nauseous.

  • Jeremy

    One of my concerns is a put option embedded in the contract. Musk may take the financial risk of constructing the system, but he’ll have the option of selling back to the city at a fixed price at a certain date.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Since when are electric buses $900,000? Shouldn’t vehicles that are mass produced like this cost less? I understand it’s utilizing above average technology and it’s running on electricity but buses that cost more than a house doesn’t make sense. I’m all for electric buses but you’d think these cash strapped agencies would try to find a better deal than that.

  • FlamingoFresh

    There’s two steps for having successful bus lanes.
    1) Implement bus lanes
    2) Enforce bus lane violations by other vehicles

    If vehicles are free to occupy the bus lane with no consequence they will continue to use it for their own use and they will continue to slow down buses designated for these lanes.

  • Tooscrapps

    Automated or bus-driver camera enforcement:

    Much to your point though, for the southbound rush (7-9am) bus/bike lane on Clark, they need to install better signage and do 3 full weeks of ticketing and towing.

  • Jeremy