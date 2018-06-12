Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 12

  • Motorist Fatally Struck Paul J. Gunia, 61, in the 8300 Block of W. Belmont (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Ran Red in South Chicago, Killing Michael Rudolph, 23 (ABC)
  • Man, 23, Shot in Shoulder on Garfield Red Line Platform (NBC)
  • The City Is Evicting Homeless People From Lower Wacker (Tribune)
  • Chicago Reporter Covered the recent Red Line Extension vs. MED Conversion Debate
  • Your CTA Seat Comes From a 125-Year-Old Company in West Humboldt (Chicago)
  • June 23 Ride and Rail Tour Involves Biking From Whiting, Training Back (NWI)

