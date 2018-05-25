The Broadway/Lawrence Streetscape Has Turned Asphalt Into Public Space

The new plaza created by pedestrianizing a stretch of Racine by the Riviera Theater. The raised area in the center is a pedestal for a new sculpture. Photo: John Greenfield
A project that’s a good example of the city repurposing car space to create more public space is coming along nicely in Uptown. The first phase of the $6 million Broadway/Lawrence streetscape project, which started construction in summer 2017, is expected to wrap up this summer.

Aerial view of the street layout before pedestrianization. Image: Google Maps
Aerial view of the street layout before pedestrianization. The new plaza covers the space formerly occupied by the stretch of Racine next to the Rivera and the Golden House, plus the traffic island and the striped space north of it. A new pedestrian island was constructed on the striped yellow median at the bottom right. Image: Google Maps

The project included pedestrianizing a stretch of Racine just south of Lawrence, in front of the Riviera Theater and the Golden House diner, which connected a traffic island to the sidewalk to create a new plaza.

Looking north towards the new plaza. The southeast corner of the plaza was formerly the traffic island. Photo: John Greenfield
This has provided more room for the crowds that gather outside the music venue, and a pedestal has been built for a yet-to-be-installed multicolored ring-shaped public art piece, representing cultural diversity as well as neighborhood unity. Plenty of bike racks have also been added to accommodate concertgoers, and a new pedestrian island has also been added on Broadway south of the plaza.

Rendering of the completed plaza.
Phase One of the streetscape project involves Broadway between Leland and Gunnison Street, and Lawrence between Broadway and the local Red Line station. In addition to the plaza it includes new sidewalks, lighting, red stamped crosswalks, and concrete planters that say “Uptown” in an Art Deco-inspired font.

The pedestrian island south of the plaza. Photo: John Greenfield
Phase Two of the project, which includes similar improvements on Broadway from Wilson, is also taking place this year. The upgrades will make this stretch, which was brightened significantly by the relocation of ‘L’ tracks during the Wilson station reconstruction, even more appealing for pedestrians, when it was formerly a rather gloomy space.

The Ba Le Sandwiches seating area. Photo: John Greenfield
Speaking of turning car space into people space in Uptown, two block north of Lawrence at Broadway and Argyle, the Vietnamese-style sub shop Ba Le Sandwiches recently tuned part of their parking lot into a outdoor seating area by fencing it off with plastic posts, adding a some planters, and stringing lights across the space.

