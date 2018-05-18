Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 18

- Amid Heated Debate, Plan Commission Approves Proposal for Obama Center (Tribune)
- Reilly Calls for More Downtown Cops on Foot & Bikes, Fare Evasion Enforcement (Crain’s)
- 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Woodlawn Crash (CBS)
- Georgia Man Charged in Ogilvie Suspicious Package Incident (ABC)
- Lincoln Yards / Live Nation Deal Could Bring 5 Venues to the Area (Curbed)
- Cyclists, Including SBC’s Lynda Lopez, Discuss Pilsen’s Status as a Biking Hotspot (Sun-Times)
- A Sun-Times Guide to Bike Rides and Routes