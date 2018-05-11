Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 11

- Plans for the South Loop “Rezkoville” Site Include 100-Foot-Wide Riverwalk (Tribune)
- Jackson Park Watch Continues to Fight Pedestrianization of Cornell Drive (Sun-Times)
- Police Chase in Auburn Gresham Ends With Suspect Fatally Striking Woman, 55 (ABC)
- CBS: Metra Paid Out Over $119M in Overtime From 2013 to 2017
- Libertyville Station Rehab Is Delayed, Prairie Crossing Work Moving Forward (Herald)
- CityLab Looks at Chicago’s Dockless Bike-Share Pilot
- Active Trans Is Seeking Volunteers for Bike the Drive on Sunday, May 27
- The Full Schedule for ACTIVATE Downtown Alley Parties Has Been Released