Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 11

  • Plans for the South Loop “Rezkoville” Site Include 100-Foot-Wide Riverwalk (Tribune)
  • Jackson Park Watch Continues to Fight Pedestrianization of Cornell Drive (Sun-Times)
  • Police Chase in Auburn Gresham Ends With Suspect Fatally Striking Woman, 55 (ABC)
  • CBS: Metra Paid Out Over $119M in Overtime From 2013 to 2017
  • Libertyville Station Rehab Is Delayed, Prairie Crossing Work Moving Forward (Herald)
  • CityLab Looks at Chicago’s Dockless Bike-Share Pilot
  • Active Trans Is Seeking Volunteers for Bike the Drive on Sunday, May 27
  • The Full Schedule for ACTIVATE Downtown Alley Parties Has Been ReleasedBanner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter