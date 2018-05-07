Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 7

- For the Third Time, Crain’s Cites Toronto’s Failed Airport Train as a Best Practice
- Hit-and-Run Driver Hits 5 People, Killing 1, on Eisenhower Ramp After Cab Breaks Down (WGN)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Boy on Bike in Portage Park (Sun-Times)
- Hit-and-Run-Driver Strikes Man on Sidewalk, Pinning Him Against a Porch (ABC)
- Residents Argue That LFT Separation in Uptown Will Actually Create More Conflicts (Tribune)
- ABC Looks at the Progress of the Entire Trail Separation Project
- Dockless Bike-Share Companies Gripe About Chicago’s “Lock-to” Requirement (Tribune)
- Parks Advocates Argue That Car-Free Cornell Shouldn’t Be Counted as Parkland (Sun-Times)
- Today Is Crossing Guard Appreciation Day — Thank Your Local CG (Chicago Crusader)
- May Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)
- The 606 Will Be Closed to the Public for a $35 “Fun Run” Benefit on Saturday, June 23