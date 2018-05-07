Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 7

  • For the Third Time, Crain’s Cites Toronto’s Failed Airport Train as a Best Practice
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Hits 5 People, Killing 1, on Eisenhower Ramp After Cab Breaks Down (WGN)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injures Boy on Bike in Portage Park (Sun-Times)
  • Hit-and-Run-Driver Strikes Man on Sidewalk, Pinning Him Against a Porch (ABC)
  • Residents Argue That LFT Separation in Uptown Will Actually Create More Conflicts (Tribune)
  • ABC Looks at the Progress of the Entire Trail Separation Project
  • Dockless Bike-Share Companies Gripe About Chicago’s “Lock-to” Requirement (Tribune)
  • Parks Advocates Argue That Car-Free Cornell Shouldn’t Be Counted as Parkland (Sun-Times)
  • Today Is Crossing Guard Appreciation Day — Thank Your Local CG (Chicago Crusader)
  • May Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)
  • The 606 Will Be Closed to the Public for a $35 “Fun Run” Benefit on Saturday, June 23
    Banner for our fundraising campaign that says Donate and help us win a $50,000 grant from The Chicago Community Trust to hire a new reporter
  • Tooscrapps

    That’s interesting about the 606 considering their permit page states:

    Athletic Events/Rentals
    No Run, Walks, Races, or Bike Rides are allowed on the Bloomingdale Trail.

    https://www.the606.org/visit/permits-rentals/

  • JEK

    The rules don’t apply when you make the rules? There are free CARA timed 5Ks in Humboldt park every Saturday and they don’t close the park.

  • Chicagoan

    The 606 is becoming far too privatized.