Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 27

  • More Coverage of Chicago’s Upcoming Dockless Bike-Share Launch (Tribune)
  • Chicago Introduces CityKey, a Combination ID, Ventra, and Library Card (Sun-Times)
  • AAA Study: The Number of Hit-and-Run Fatality Cases Is Growing (Tribune)
  • Service Drives on Randolph Restaurant Row Could Be Turned Into “People Spots” (Tribune)
  • Here’s Why Northerly Island’s Bike and Pedestrian Path Is Still a Mess (Tribune)
  • Thoughts on the St. Louis LimeBike System and Racial Justice (Of Magic and Madness)
  • Elgin Ends Its 45-Year Ban on Ice Cream Trucks and Carts (Herald)
  • Random_Jerk

    Northerly Park is the biggest disappointment ever. I used to run there almost every day. Now i totally forgot about it. This is what you get for doing things half-ass. (Just like BRT) I can bet the cost for the repair and fixing the problem will exceed initial $40M for the reef and islands…