Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 23
- Pedestrian Critically Injured by Driver Fleeing Police in Lincoln Park (CBS)
- Motorist Dies After Driving Off the North Side of Navy Pier Into the Lake (Tribune)
- Signal Problems Disrupt CTA Train Service in the Loop (Sun-Times)
- Authorities Investigated Suspicious Packages on CTA Bus (Chicago Tribune)
- SJR Looks at Proposed Bills to Help Prevent Dooring, Require Bike/Ped Education
- Aldermen Will Vote Today on Removing Part of Dodge Ave. PBLs (Daily Northwestern)
- Transit-Oriented Development With 241 Units Breaks Ground in Evanston (Curbed)
- The Tribune Looks at the Chicago-to-Cleveland Hyperloop Hype
- Romeoville Metra Parking Lot Is Being Expanded by 160 Spaces (Herald)
- Show Your Support for Better Infrastructure at the Bikes for Belmont-Craigin Ride on 5/5
