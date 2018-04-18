Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 18
- Editorial: Emanuel Is “Making Little Plans” for North Branch Green Space (Tribune)
- Metra Wants Leverage Over Amtrak in Upcoming Union Station Negotiations (Crain’s)
- Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Lent $20M to Wife of Chicago Cab Mogul (Sun-Times)
- How Advocates Are Encouraging Cycling in Elk Grove Village (Active Trans)
- Cyclists of Chicago Podcast Talks With Divvy Marketing Director Kelly Goldthorpe
- How to Avoid Being a Jerk While Riding the the CTA (Chicago Magazine)
- Blind Musician Andrew Slater Confronts His Fear of ‘L’ Train Noise With a Sound Piece
- Major Taylor Trail Cleanup Day This Saturday 4/21, 9 AM, 12900 S. Eggleston (FOTMTT)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA