Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 18

  • Editorial: Emanuel Is “Making Little Plans” for North Branch Green Space (Tribune)
  • Metra Wants Leverage Over Amtrak in Upcoming Union Station Negotiations (Crain’s)
  • Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Lent $20M to Wife of Chicago Cab Mogul (Sun-Times)
  • How Advocates Are Encouraging Cycling in Elk Grove Village (Active Trans)
  • Cyclists of Chicago Podcast Talks With Divvy Marketing Director Kelly Goldthorpe
  • How to Avoid Being a Jerk While Riding the the CTA (Chicago Magazine)
  • Blind Musician Andrew Slater Confronts His Fear of ‘L’ Train Noise With a Sound Piece
  • Major Taylor Trail Cleanup Day This Saturday 4/21, 9 AM, 12900 S. Eggleston (FOTMTT)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Deni

    That how to avoid being a jerk article is missing backpack wearers.

  • Cameron Puetz

    RE: Metra Wants Leverage Over Amtrak in Upcoming Union Station Negotiations

    How is Amtrak not considered a railroad subject to Surface Transportation Board oversight?