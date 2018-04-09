Today’s Headlines at Monday, April 9
- Increase in Traffic, Pedestrian Stops by U. of C. Police, Racial Disparities (Chicago Reporter)
- Blackhawks Honor 15 Canadian Hockey Players Killed in Saskatchewan Crash (Tribune)
- Driver Opens Door on Cyclist, 14, in Logan Square, Critically Injuring Him (Sun-Times)
- Duckworth Blocks Republican Attempt to Gut Americans With Disabilities Act (Rewire.News)
- Experts Discuss Why Having Humans Monitor Self-Driving Cars Is Unsafe (Tribune)
- Metra’s PTC Plan Calls for Fewer Morning Expresses From Hinsdale to Loop (Tribune)
- The Yard Social Club Proposes a New, User-Friendly Metra Map
- Mundelein Refines Plans for Pedestrian Bridge Near Metra Station (Tribune)
- Urbana Could Become the 2nd Illinois City With Dockless Bike-Share (News-Gazette)
- There’s a New Sound-Triggered Light Installation at the North/Damen Stop (Sun-Times)
- Fill out an Online Form to Support the Bike Walk Education in Schools Act (Chainlink)
- Steelworkers Pilgrimage Bike Tour of SE Side, NW Indiana on 4/21 (NWI.com)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA