Today’s Headlines at Monday, April 9

  • Increase in Traffic, Pedestrian Stops by U. of C. Police, Racial Disparities (Chicago Reporter)
  • Blackhawks Honor 15 Canadian Hockey Players Killed in Saskatchewan Crash (Tribune)
  • Driver Opens Door on Cyclist, 14, in Logan Square, Critically Injuring Him (Sun-Times)
  • Duckworth Blocks Republican Attempt to Gut Americans With Disabilities Act (Rewire.News)
  • Experts Discuss Why Having Humans Monitor Self-Driving Cars Is Unsafe (Tribune)
  • Metra’s PTC Plan Calls for Fewer Morning Expresses From Hinsdale to Loop (Tribune)
  • The Yard Social Club Proposes a New, User-Friendly Metra Map
  • Mundelein Refines Plans for Pedestrian Bridge Near Metra Station (Tribune)
  • Urbana Could Become the 2nd Illinois City With Dockless Bike-Share (News-Gazette)
  • There’s a New Sound-Triggered Light Installation at the North/Damen Stop (Sun-Times)
  • Fill out an Online Form to Support the Bike Walk Education in Schools Act (Chainlink)
  • Steelworkers Pilgrimage Bike Tour of SE Side, NW Indiana on 4/21 (NWI.com)

  • Cameron Puetz

    RE: Metra’s PTC Plan Calls for Fewer Morning Expresses From Hinsdale to Loop
    Based on quotes from the Metra spokesmen, it sounds like Metra considered trains arriving after 9:00 to be a replacement for rush hour express trains that arrived between 8:00 and 8:30. Is Metra really that tone deaf on commuters needs?

  • Carter O’Brien

    RE: the dooring on the 2600 block of Armitage, anyone know if that stretch has the rush hour parking controls? The story didn’t mention a ticket for being illegally parked so I’d imagine not, but one of these days we are going to see a tragedy come out of this laissez faire approach to traffic management.

    (this is in Logan Square btw, the cut off for Humboldt is the Bloomingdale Trail)

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Thanks, edited.

  • As a regular Metra rider on multiple lines for basically my entire life, I am having the heck confused out of me by that naming system. But if there’s anything a Metra monthly pass holder hates, it’s anything the slightest bit new and different, so that that with pile of salt, I guess.

  • rwy

    The proposal is based on the New York Subway, which is definitely not easy to understand.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    While we’re on the subject, how about (wherever possible) identifying ‘L’ stations by both cross streets, as is already the case with stops like North/Clybourn and Clark/Division?

  • Anne A

    That would be too logical. ;)

    On a related note, something that’s never made sense to me is the naming of the Rock Island station at 95th & Vincennes as “95th/Longwood.” The station that is actually *close* to 95th & Longwood is called “95th/Beverly Hills.” #MetraLogic

  • Anne A

    Apparently they are.

  • Cameron Puetz

    One thing I like about the current Metra naming system is many of the names give some hint where the trains go. The UP North goes north, the Southwest Service goes southwest, etc. Their proposed naming system gives people who know the code lots of information quickly, but doesn’t tell people who don’t know the code anything. A naming system that requires a decoder isn’t doing infrequent riders any favors.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Or the UP-N/UP-NW Clybourn station that’s on the other side of the river from Clybourn.

  • Tooscrapps

    And the BNSF goes both north & south friend.

  • planetshwoop

    re: mundelein

    “Canadian National doesn’t want those at-grade crossings anymore,” Orenchuk said. “For safety and liability reasons, they prefer to keep people away from the tracks.”

    This is a really frustrating trend among railroads. I get it — railroads bear some of the liability if someone rushes across the tracks and gets smooshed. But it is horrid how long many of the crossings have become since they’ve eliminated the at-grade ones.

    UP-NW is the one I’m most familiar with. The Irving Park station eliminated the at grade crossing. So customers have to walk an enormous length until the underpass to get over to the bus stop or el station. And it’s happened on other stops (cary comes to mind).

    At grade crossings indeed can be dangerous, but the huge inconvenience to customers is a problem too.