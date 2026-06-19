Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19

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• “Oak Park teen charged with murder of man riding Divvy bike in Grant Park” (NBC)

• Tribune: “Transit fares aren’t being indexed to inflation. Why tolls?” Read our response on Bluesky and Twitter.

• “Chicago Fire stadium site should get $425 million subsidy, Mayor Brandon Johnson proposes” (Tribune)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! responds, “We could be building the entire Bike Grid for less than this and it would produce more economic return”

• “Editorial: Attorney Dan Webb’s hyperbolic threats against the City of Chicago [overthe parking meter contract] are lamentable” (Tribune)

• “CTA officials revisit potential for Yellow Line extension as ridership lags” (Tribune)

• “Construction begins on Andersonville plaza named for late trans activist,” pedestrianizing Catalpa between Ashland and Clark (Tribune)

• When it comes to Divvy e-scooters, can there be too much of a good thing? (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Chicago railfans might want to a take a train across the Cheddar Curtain for High Speed Rail Alliance’s Thinking Big About Wisconsin Passenger Rail event 6/25 in Milwaukee

• “Chicago’s Start to Summer is Sizzling: Take the CTA to the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony, Concerts, Games and More!”

• You can buy a Obama Presidential Center Ventra card (News Herald)

• Our suggestions for relatively simple bike routes between LFT and Obama Center. Do you think there are better options? Let us know about them! (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Black Joy Ride celebrates Juneteenth with 7th Annual Mass Bike Ride” on Saturday (Chicago Defender)

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