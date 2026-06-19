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Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19

9:56 AM CDT on June 19, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, June 19
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• “Oak Park teen charged with murder of man riding Divvy bike in Grant Park” (NBC)

• Tribune: “Transit fares aren’t being indexed to inflation. Why tolls?” Read our response on Bluesky and Twitter.

• “Chicago Fire stadium site should get $425 million subsidy, Mayor Brandon Johnson proposes” (Tribune)

Chicago, Bike Grid Now! responds, “We could be building the entire Bike Grid for less than this and it would produce more economic return”

• “Editorial: Attorney Dan Webb’s hyperbolic threats against the City of Chicago [overthe parking meter contract] are lamentable” (Tribune)

• “CTA officials revisit potential for Yellow Line extension as ridership lags” (Tribune)

• “Construction begins on Andersonville plaza named for late trans activist,” pedestrianizing Catalpa between Ashland and Clark (Tribune)

• When it comes to Divvy e-scooters, can there be too much of a good thing? (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Chicago railfans might want to a take a train across the Cheddar Curtain for High Speed Rail Alliance’s Thinking Big About Wisconsin Passenger Rail event 6/25 in Milwaukee

• “Chicago’s Start to Summer is Sizzling: Take the CTA to the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony, Concerts, Games and More!”

• You can buy a Obama Presidential Center Ventra card (News Herald)

• Our suggestions for relatively simple bike routes between LFT and Obama Center. Do you think there are better options? Let us know about them! (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Black Joy Ride celebrates Juneteenth with 7th Annual Mass Bike Ride” on Saturday (Chicago Defender)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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