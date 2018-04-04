Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 4

- Man, 89, Fatally Strikes Woman, 76, and Injures Her Mother, 96, While Parking (Tribune)
- MPC: Let’s Stop Fixating on Traffic and Focus on Moving People Efficiently (Crain’s)
- Local Advocates Went to DC to Lobby for Bike-Friendly Funding & Policy (Active Trans)
- Tollway Increases Speed Limit on I-90 in Northwest Suburbs to 70 MPH (Tribune)
- After Report on Secret Lobbying for Amtrak Stop, Lake Forest City Attorney Resigns (Tribune)
- 2 Men Save Driver From Burning Car After Aurora Crash (Tribune)
- Yard Social Has Concerns About How Metra Schedule Changes Will Impact BNSF Ridership
- Soil Cleanup Has Happened on Parts of the Paseo Corridor, But the Project Is Stalled (Medill)
- How the CTA Is Promoting Transit Safety to CPS Students (Next City)
- City Lab Looks at Equiticity’s Efforts to Establish Bike Libraries in LMI Communities
- 3 Chicago Parks Are in the Running for a $20K Grant, Including Big Marsh (Curbed)
- New Divvy Stations Are Coming to Augusta/Wood & Leavitt/Chicago in West Town (Pipeline)