Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, April 4

  • Man, 89, Fatally Strikes Woman, 76, and Injures Her Mother, 96, While Parking (Tribune)
  • MPC: Let’s Stop Fixating on Traffic and Focus on Moving People Efficiently (Crain’s)
  • Local Advocates Went to DC to Lobby for Bike-Friendly Funding & Policy (Active Trans)
  • Tollway Increases  Speed Limit on I-90 in Northwest Suburbs to 70 MPH (Tribune)
  • After Report on Secret Lobbying for Amtrak Stop, Lake Forest City Attorney Resigns (Tribune)
  • 2 Men Save Driver From Burning Car After Aurora Crash (Tribune)
  • Yard Social Has Concerns About How Metra Schedule Changes Will Impact BNSF Ridership
  • Soil Cleanup Has Happened on Parts of the Paseo Corridor, But the Project Is Stalled (Medill)
  • How the CTA Is Promoting Transit Safety to CPS Students (Next City)
  • City Lab Looks at Equiticity’s Efforts to Establish Bike Libraries in LMI Communities
  • 3 Chicago Parks Are in the Running for a $20K Grant, Including Big Marsh (Curbed)
  • New Divvy Stations Are Coming to Augusta/Wood & Leavitt/Chicago in West Town (Pipeline)

