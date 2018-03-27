Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 27

  • Finance Committee OKs Borrowing $4B to Start $8.5B O’Hare Expansion (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Charged With Reckless Homicide in Fatal Little Village Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Northwestern Transportation Expert Discusses Arizona AV Fatality on Chicago Tonight
  • Suspicious Package Leads to Temporary Shutdown of Garfield Red Line Stop (Sun-Times)
  • CDOT Releases List of 135 Miles of Roads to Be Repaved (Crain’s)
  • Why Illinois Is “at the Heart of the U.S. Interstate System” (SJR)
  • Rockford Region Gets Ready for LimeBikes (RRStar)
  • Outside Magazine Checks Out SRAM’s Bike-Friendly West Loop Digs
  • Sun-Times CEO & Columnist Discuss the Role of Media in Building Better Cities 4/18 at MPC

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Chicagoan

    An off-topic observation, but after having used the Harold Washington / State/Van Buren station, it could use a bit of renovation work. I love the Postmodern design (Evocative of the library), but the concrete floors are in very rough shape and the steel steps are rusty. Granted, so could Washington/Wells, LaSalle/Van Buren, Adams/Wabash, and State/Lake.