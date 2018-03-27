Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 27
- Finance Committee OKs Borrowing $4B to Start $8.5B O’Hare Expansion (Sun-Times)
- Driver Charged With Reckless Homicide in Fatal Little Village Crash (Sun-Times)
- Northwestern Transportation Expert Discusses Arizona AV Fatality on Chicago Tonight
- Suspicious Package Leads to Temporary Shutdown of Garfield Red Line Stop (Sun-Times)
- CDOT Releases List of 135 Miles of Roads to Be Repaved (Crain’s)
- Why Illinois Is “at the Heart of the U.S. Interstate System” (SJR)
- Rockford Region Gets Ready for LimeBikes (RRStar)
- Outside Magazine Checks Out SRAM’s Bike-Friendly West Loop Digs
- Sun-Times CEO & Columnist Discuss the Role of Media in Building Better Cities 4/18 at MPC
