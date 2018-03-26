Driver Fatally Strikes Woman, 66, in Humboldt Park

The North/Keeler intersection. Image: Google Street View
A motorist struck and killed a 66-year-old woman in Humboldt Park this morning, according to police.

At about 5 a.m., the woman was walking in a crosswalk at North and Keeler when the eastbound car driver struck her, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hopital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The motorist, a 67-year-old woman, was ticketed for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, failure to reduce speed, and driving an uninsured vehicle, police said.

Fatality Tracker: 2017 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths
Pedestrian: 5
Bicyclist: 1
Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for February and March.

