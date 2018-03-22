Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 22

  • Chicago Area Loses Population for the 3rd Straight Year (Tribune)
  • Emanuel Op-ed: Why We Need the $8.5B O’Hare Expansion Project (Crain’s)
  • Metra Considers 25-Cent Fare Hike, Approves $29.4M to Rehab Repair Facility (Tribune)
  • Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Dan Ryan Near 33rd Street (Tribune)
  • Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman on Cicero Blue Line Platform (Sun-Times)
  • Unarmed Volunteers, Not Armed Guards, Will Patrol Wicker Park Streets (Tribune)
  • Active Trans Honors Nonprofits, Businesses and Billionaire Ken Griffin at Annual Gala
  • How to Host a Bike Rodeo, a Great Way to Build Support for Cycling Projects (Active Trans)
  • An Update on South Bend’s Dockless Bike-Share Fleet (SBT)
  • Cyclist Barely Escapes Sliding Into the Lake After Falling on Icy Oak St. Curve (Chainlink)

  • F. Hayek 69

    Before metra passes another steep fare hike for the sixth year in a row, they should cut labor costs to the bone. They don’t need ticket punchers who make $100k+ annually or cushy no show jobs for Democrat Mike Madigans friends and family. Unions will blead metra dry, ridership will plummet, and the snowball will roll down the hill.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Most Metra board members are appointed by Republican-controlled suburban county boards. https://metrarail.com/about-metra/leadership/board-directors

  • F. Hayek 69

    Not sure how that’s relevant. Either way, by my count 60% of the board is appointed through Cook county or Chicago.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Metra is disproportionately raising fares on the city and inner suburban riders compared to exurban riders. City riders are seeing a 6% raise each year, compared to 2% for Exurban riders.

  • Deni

    One by Periwinkle, one by Rahm. The rest of the Cook County appointees are by specific suburban area members only. Metra board is 80% suburban appointees. So the Madigan dig is pretty far off base.

  • F. Hayek 69

    You are intentionally derailing because you’re unable to address my original comment. Mike Madigan is a democrat and has been caught giving away fat cat jobs to his politically cronies, both are 100% true.

  • Deni

    Nobody is derailing. Madigan has nothing to do with Metra and it is run by suburban Republicans. Yes, Madigan is a political machine scumbag, but that is not relevant to Metra.