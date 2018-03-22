Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 22
- Chicago Area Loses Population for the 3rd Straight Year (Tribune)
- Emanuel Op-ed: Why We Need the $8.5B O’Hare Expansion Project (Crain’s)
- Metra Considers 25-Cent Fare Hike, Approves $29.4M to Rehab Repair Facility (Tribune)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Dan Ryan Near 33rd Street (Tribune)
- Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman on Cicero Blue Line Platform (Sun-Times)
- Unarmed Volunteers, Not Armed Guards, Will Patrol Wicker Park Streets (Tribune)
- Active Trans Honors Nonprofits, Businesses and Billionaire Ken Griffin at Annual Gala
- How to Host a Bike Rodeo, a Great Way to Build Support for Cycling Projects (Active Trans)
- An Update on South Bend’s Dockless Bike-Share Fleet (SBT)
- Cyclist Barely Escapes Sliding Into the Lake After Falling on Icy Oak St. Curve (Chainlink)
