Fixed-Route Buses Are the Future, Jarrett Walker Argues, Urging Skepticism of Technology

Jarrett Walker speaking at the National Shared Mobility Summit. Photo: Timmy Samuel/Starbelly Studios Photography
The fixed route bus, that dinosaur of transportation technology, is also the most efficient urban-transit prospect of the future, transit guru Jarrett Walker said in Chicago Tuesday.

Walker appealed to 600 attendees at the National Shared Mobility Summit to shake the notion, encouraged by the hype around new technologies, that fixed-route buses and trains are obsolete. “We all know geometrically the fixed route is one of the most fantastic inventions in the history of transportation,” he said. “The fixed-route transit and the bicycle are basically the two ways we can move faster than walking speed while really using space efficiently, and because that’s a geometric fact, I’m confident that will still be true in 2100.”

Walker, a consultant to transit agencies and the author of the book Human Transit, enjoyed an increased measure of fame in December after getting into a Twitter tiff with Elon Musk, founder of the Tesla car company, who called him an idiot.

It appears the experience did little to warm him to technologists. On Tuesday he urged the audience, which included hundreds of transportation technologists, to be skeptical of promises made by technology companies: “They are corporations. They want to sell a product. They’re going to put out a vision that helps to sell their product, and that is very different from us as citizens and us as custodians of taxpayer money actually making good decisions about what is going to serve our communities.”

Walker credits information technology—and apps specifically—with solving a significant problem in transit: the problem of knowing what you need to know when you need to know it. “Some of you may not be old enough to remember what life was like without real-time information, when you just went right out into the snow and wondered when the bus was coming,” he said.

Apps solved that problem, but apps can’t solve some of transit’s other problems, he argued: they can’t change what’s happening in the shared space of cities. He offered “microtransit” as an example. Apps enable private companies to emulate some of the functions of public transit systems, but with dynamically generated routes that change in response to demand. Such a system fails, Walker contends, precisely where fixed-route transit succeeds.

“What’s happening in space is that [a transit] vehicle is meandering to get to the individual people instead of running in a straight line and asking people to walk down to it. If we think about that, we can understand why flexibility—flexible routing—is practically the definition of inefficiency. The efficiency of fixed routes lies precisely in the fact that people walk out to them, which means the vehicle runs in a reasonably straight line, and because the vehicle runs in a reasonably straight line, it’s a logical path for lots and lots of people to use it.”

Bus ridership has been declining nationwide, but Walker attributes that to inadequate investment and poor planning that fails to take advantage of what he calls “the genius of fixed-route service.” As a counterexample, he cites Seattle, a city where bus ridership is rising. “That is not a story about a city that is just off chasing cool things for little vehicles; it is a story of a city that has made a massive investment in fixed-route buses. And in the quality of service and the bus lanes to expedite them to get them into the city. We know that that’s the way we use space efficiently.”

Walker was the lead planner on the Seattle Transit Plan in the mid-2000s, one of many cities he has advised, and he has continued to work with Seattle’s suburbs. Fixed-route transit is “surprisingly” superior as well in suburbs, he said, where many transit agencies have attempted to switch to flexible-route transit systems, only to switched back to fixed route because of its efficiency. “We are always going to need vehicles sized to the appropriate capacity requirement, which means big buses in big cities. Actually surprisingly far out into the suburbs, the big bus is still the answer,” he said. “Even if it looks empty some of the time, it’s still the most efficient choice.”

  • Thanks for a great report. I had hoped I might have been able to see him live myself. But I couldn’t find a way that fit my budget. Maybe I just didn’t find it.

    Glad you could make it for me!

  • Chicago60609

    The problem with being locked into this mindset is that all neighborhoods are not equal when it comes to safety. Many opt for the inefficient, meandering private ride so they don’t face the possibility of becoming the victim of urban predators. Walking three blocks to a fixed-route ride can produce vastly different outcomes in vastly different neighborhoods.

  • The Overhead Wire

    We’ll have full audio from the conference plenaries including Jarrett’s up at Soundcloud within the next week.
    https://soundcloud.com/theoverheadwire

  • Cameron Puetz

    Has there been any research into to creating hybrids of dynamic and fixed routes that use some of the route generation technology to speed up fixed routes? For example at rush hour when buses are running on short headways and fill up over a few stops, instead of running bunched buses, passengers could be grouped by destination and board dynamically generated express routes. This would have the advantage of a faster trip provided by dynamic routes while the system still benefits from passengers congregating at central stops.

  • BlueFairlane

    The problem with this line of thinking is that you’re asking a lot if you expect transportation systems to solve the problem of “urban predators.” This is similar to the line of attack libertarian types have used against public education for so long, blaming schools for failing to solve drugs/teen pregnancy/gangs/child abuse/obesity, on and on forever. There’s a reason we have separate lines in the budget for transportation and police, and if your city is so bad off that a person can’t walk three blocks to a bus stop, then that’s an issue for the police budget.

    There are definitely neighborhoods where those safety issues need to be addressed. But they need to be addressed someplace other than the bus schedule.

