Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 13

  • Why the O’Hare Expansion is Important for Chicago’s Future (Sun-Times)
  • North Shore Residents Rally Against New Rail Expansion (Daily North Shore)
  • Illinois Transportation Industry Seeing Job Declines (Tribune)
  • Two Injured After SUV Hits CTA Bus (NBC Chicago, CBS ChicagoTribune)
  • Chicagoans Invited to Weigh in on City’s Amazon Pitch (ABC 7)
  • Meeting Scheduled in Hinsdale to Discuss Widening of I-294 (Tribune)
  • Reddit Thread Highlighting Chicago’s Old Paved Roads (Reddit)
  • Elon Musk Says Hyperloop Will Prioritize Pedestrians and Cyclists (Business Insider)

  • Tooscrapps

    “Two Injured After SUV Hits CTA Bus”

    Those darn vehicles, always getting into trouble without their drivers.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Give AJ a break — this is his third day doing headlines for us, so he hasn’t mastered avoiding “robot car language” yet.

  • Carter O’Brien

    I go both ways on this one, as to be fair, it is indeed the vehicle that is doing the hitting, as distinct from the fact it’s not terribly uncommon for people to physically strike CTA buses (especially when they don’t actually stop where they are supposed to).

  • Kevin M

    I call Bull Shit on the Daily North Shore’s claim that there were “more than 1200” rallying against the train siding. The only picture of the audience that their article includes shows the front 4 rows containing around 15 people and at least 4 empty seats.

    And another red flag on their journalism for not including any counter-point quotes for why the siding might *not* live up to the opponents claims, or why expanding the Hiawatha service *is* dependent on this project and also *is* a necessary approach to meeting increasing demand or, maybe addressing unsustainable IL highway budget expansion and, oh-yeah, that climate change thing.

    Someone should ask the people in Hinsdale if they would trade 12-lane I-294 for 3 railroad tracks.