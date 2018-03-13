Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 13
- Why the O’Hare Expansion is Important for Chicago’s Future (Sun-Times)
- North Shore Residents Rally Against New Rail Expansion (Daily North Shore)
- Illinois Transportation Industry Seeing Job Declines (Tribune)
- Two Injured After SUV Hits CTA Bus (NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, Tribune)
- Chicagoans Invited to Weigh in on City’s Amazon Pitch (ABC 7)
- Meeting Scheduled in Hinsdale to Discuss Widening of I-294 (Tribune)
- Reddit Thread Highlighting Chicago’s Old Paved Roads (Reddit)
- Elon Musk Says Hyperloop Will Prioritize Pedestrians and Cyclists (Business Insider)
