Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 5

  • Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cyclist Carlos D. Ocana-Castillo, 21, in West Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Man Drove Into Back of CTA Bus Killing Male Passenger, 22, in Englewood (Sun-Times)
  • Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Pushing Senior Onto Tracks at Morse (CBS)
  • Driver Critically Injured Male Pedestrian, 51, in Austin Friday Afternoon (Tribune)
  • Man Groped Female Passenger on Blue Line Near Irving Park Sunday Night (ABC)
  • Western Spring Residents Argue That a Bike Trail Paralleling Wolf Road Will Be Unsafe (Tribune)
  • Letter: How About Offering 1st Class Cars on the Blue Line for O’Hare Travelers? (Crain’s)
  • Developer Cancels Plan for 37-Story Tower Near Evanston’s Davis Stations (Curbed)
  • Northern Illinois U. Launching App-Based Bike Library With 30 Cycles (Northern Star)
  • Columnist Who Wished for Another Hurricane Katrina Discusses the IL Exodus at City Club Today
  • March Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • Chicagoan

    Kristen McQueary is nuts.

  • ardecila

    Doesn’t sound like the Western Springs folks oppose a bike path, they just want it moved deeper into the forest preserve and further away from oncoming cars.

    Of course, the only reason they’re building this in the first place is to remove an unsignaled bike crossing at Ogden/Woodland, so Ogden can become even more of a drag strip.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    “The only reason they’re building this in the first place is to remove an unsignaled bike crossing at Ogden/Woodland, so Ogden can become even more of a drag strip.” This has Western Springs resident and anti-bike columnist John Kass’ fingerprints all over it.