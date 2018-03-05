Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 5
- Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Cyclist Carlos D. Ocana-Castillo, 21, in West Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Man Drove Into Back of CTA Bus Killing Male Passenger, 22, in Englewood (Sun-Times)
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Pushing Senior Onto Tracks at Morse (CBS)
- Driver Critically Injured Male Pedestrian, 51, in Austin Friday Afternoon (Tribune)
- Man Groped Female Passenger on Blue Line Near Irving Park Sunday Night (ABC)
- Western Spring Residents Argue That a Bike Trail Paralleling Wolf Road Will Be Unsafe (Tribune)
- Letter: How About Offering 1st Class Cars on the Blue Line for O’Hare Travelers? (Crain’s)
- Developer Cancels Plan for 37-Story Tower Near Evanston’s Davis Stations (Curbed)
- Northern Illinois U. Launching App-Based Bike Library With 30 Cycles (Northern Star)
- Columnist Who Wished for Another Hurricane Katrina Discusses the IL Exodus at City Club Today
- March Events on the Lakefront Trail (Active Trans)
