Join Us Next Wednesday 2/28 for a Meetup at Simone’s

Next Wednesday, February 28, from 6-8 p.m., Streetsblog Chicago will hold a reader meetup at Simone’s Bar, 960 West 18th Street in Pilsen.Our meetups are always a great opportunity to hang out and network with folks who are passionate about sustainable transportation and livable streets.

Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Meetup

Wednesday, February 28, from 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

Simone’s Bar

960 West 18th Street

Simone’s is one of the city’s most bicycle-friendly taverns. They installed their own custom-made bike racks on the sidewalk several ago, and in 2013 summer the bar got an on-street parking corral and a Divvy station. The futuristic décor is made from repurposed laboratory equipment, and they have tasty food and a great craft beer selection.

By ‘L’, ride the Pink Line to the 18th Street stop, and then catch a #18 bus, Divvy, or walk a mile east to the bar. Simon’s is also located near stops for the #8 Halsted and #60 Blue Island/26th bus lines. Hope to see you there!