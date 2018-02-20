Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 20

- Hertz’s Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park” Is Relevant to Current Gentrification Fights (Crain’s)
- Heavy Rain Is Causing Flooding and Road Closures Around the Region (WGN)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Rollover Crash on Near West Side (NBC)
- Survivor of Fatal 1977 Loop Green Line Crash Wants to Find Officers Who Rescued Her (Fox)
- Active Trans and Ride Illinois Collaborated on the New Park Ridge Bike Plan (Tribune)
- Cabrini Redevelopment Plan for Clybourn/Larrabee Includes New Pedestrian Routes (Curbed)
- Columbia Chronicle Looks at Divvy’s Winter Medalist Campaign
- Early-Bird Rates Available Until 2/28 for the Illinois Bike Summit on 5/7 at UIC