Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 13
- Winter-Related Tickets Are Focused on a Handful of South Side Neighborhoods (WBEZ)
- Active Trans Calls on the CPD to Respond to Continuing Bike Ticket Disparities
- Transit Expert Ed Zotti Discusses the O’Hare Express (Chicago Newsroom)
- Ice Blamed for Multiple Local Collisions, Including Fatal Crash on the Stevenson (CBS)
- Kinzie Street Bridge Is Closed for Repairs This Week (RNRA)
- Michigan City Approves Funding for 1st Phase of Singing Sands Trail (NWI.com)
- Public Meeting on the South Red Line Extension Tonight 6-8 PM at 250 E. 111th (Tribune)
- Hearing Thursday on LFT Separation From Montrose to Fullerton, North to Oak (ATA)
- Symposium on Obama Center Plans 3/7, 6-8 PM at Kent Hall, Univeristy of Chicago
