Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20

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• Downstate IGA politicians proposed requiring Illinois to forgo $250 million out of transit funding in order to lower gas prices that have spiked due to Trump’s war in Iran (Tribune)

• “RTA requests input on proposed amendment to the 2026 Operating Budget”

• “Car driver in custody after CTA bus crash in Englewood, Chicago police say” (ABC)

• “Chicago police search for suspects in brutal CTA Red Line assault” at Clark/Division (Fox)

• “Chicago police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault on CTA Blue Line on West Side” (ABC)

• CTA on Bluesky: “We asked our bus operators from the 77th garage which route takes the most skill to drive, and which route is their favorite.”

• “Southwest Side’s Aloha Motel To Become Homeless Shelter With 55 Private Rooms, On-Site Programs” (Block Club)

• “New Plan For West Loop Development Swaps Community Center For Park Bathrooms, Storage” (Block Club)

• CDOT hosts the quarterly Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday 4/30, 6-7:30 PM at Foscoe Park, 1312 S. Racine

• Starting 5/18, South Water St. elevator serving Metra’s Millennium Station MED platforms to close for replacement, ADA access will be available at Van Buren

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,931 with $19,069 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor