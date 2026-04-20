Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20

8:46 AM CDT on April 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 20
Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• Downstate IGA politicians proposed requiring Illinois to forgo $250 million out of transit funding in order to lower gas prices that have spiked due to Trump’s war in Iran (Tribune)

• “RTA requests input on proposed amendment to the 2026 Operating Budget”

• “Car driver in custody after CTA bus crash in Englewood, Chicago police say” (ABC)

• “Chicago police search for suspects in brutal CTA Red Line assault” at Clark/Division (Fox)

• “Chicago police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault on CTA Blue Line on West Side” (ABC)

CTA on Bluesky: “We asked our bus operators from the 77th garage which route takes the most skill to drive, and which route is their favorite.”

• “Southwest Side’s Aloha Motel To Become Homeless Shelter With 55 Private Rooms, On-Site Programs” (Block Club)

• “New Plan For West Loop Development Swaps Community Center For Park Bathrooms, Storage” (Block Club)

CDOT hosts the quarterly Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting Thursday 4/30, 6-7:30 PM at Foscoe Park, 1312 S. Racine

• Starting 5/18, South Water St. elevator serving Metra’s Millennium Station MED platforms to close for replacement, ADA access will be available at Van Buren

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,931 with $19,069 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus | Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Major Taylor Trail

Local bike advocates and government officials met with urban planners from the Netherlands to discuss potential Major Taylor Trail upgrades

April 17, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17

April 17, 2026
Complete Streets

A first look at the dubious “SAVE GRAND AVENUE!” website, created by someone who thinks that ship hasn’t already sailed

April 16, 2026
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16th

April 16, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

A brief dispatch from the Archer Safe Streets advocates on Round 19 – count ’em – of their competing rallies with the Archer Guardians NIMBYs

April 15, 2026
See all posts