Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 12

  • A Year After Ticketing Discrepancy Revealed, Black Neighborhoods Still See Most Tickets (Tribune)
  • Sun-Times: Most Juveniles Charged With Armed Carjackings Let Go in 24 Hours
  • Emanuel, State Lawmakers Propose Making It a Felony to Be in Possession of a Stolen Car (ABC)
  • CTA Releases Video of Passenger Setting Fire Aboard Train at Argyle Station (Tribune)
  • Niles Tries to Persuade Metra to Build a Stop Along the Milwaukee District North Line (Tribune)
  • A 30-Story Tower Could Be in the Works for Oak/Dearborn Site (Curbed)
  • Oak Park Trustee: Lake Street Renovation Plan Needs to Include Bike Facilities (Tribune)
  • Active Trans: Safe Road Design, Not Airbag Suits, Are Needed to Prevent Bike Injuries (Tribune)
  • Gallery: “Dibs” Parking Space Hogging Has Reared Its Ugly Head Again in Chicago (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • Two thought:

    1): Wow the crazy el fire guy video was very interesting. From the news reports it sounded way worse than it was. It’s clear the guy was less of a danger to passengers than I imagined. They had plenty of time to report him and get out of the el car. He did not light the flammable liquid until after being attacked by the police.

    2). Dibs. Look, we militant pedestrian/cyclists should be in favor of dibs. It reduces, even if only temporarily, the amount of parking available in the city. That good for all other means of moving about the city. So a better headline could be:

    “Dibs” Parkers once again shoot themselves in the foot with parking reductions!

  • Carter O’Brien

    I don’t see a temporary loss of parking being useful for other transportation modes. All that is going to happen is people will spend more time circling the block(s) looking for parking. It may reduce the number of people driving in the city in the long run, but it seems as likely that making street parking a hassle means people are even more likely to insist that new developments in their communities have more generous parking ratios. More studies are really needed, IMO.