Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 12
- A Year After Ticketing Discrepancy Revealed, Black Neighborhoods Still See Most Tickets (Tribune)
- Sun-Times: Most Juveniles Charged With Armed Carjackings Let Go in 24 Hours
- Emanuel, State Lawmakers Propose Making It a Felony to Be in Possession of a Stolen Car (ABC)
- CTA Releases Video of Passenger Setting Fire Aboard Train at Argyle Station (Tribune)
- Niles Tries to Persuade Metra to Build a Stop Along the Milwaukee District North Line (Tribune)
- A 30-Story Tower Could Be in the Works for Oak/Dearborn Site (Curbed)
- Oak Park Trustee: Lake Street Renovation Plan Needs to Include Bike Facilities (Tribune)
- Active Trans: Safe Road Design, Not Airbag Suits, Are Needed to Prevent Bike Injuries (Tribune)
- Gallery: “Dibs” Parking Space Hogging Has Reared Its Ugly Head Again in Chicago (Tribune)
