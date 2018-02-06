Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 6

  • Chicago Tonight Talks to Aldermen About the Free-Floating Car-Share Ordinance
  • The Architects Newspaper Looks at the Red Line Extension Plan
  • 11-Year Sentence for Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in I-55 DUI Crash (Tribune)
  • Images Released of 2 Men Who Allegedly Robbed Man in Wheelchair on Blue Line (Tribune)
  • Kamin: Who’s Going to Pay the $30 Million for the New Jackson Park Underpasses? (Tribune)
  • Why Are Local Car Dealerships Expanding When the Future of Auto Sales Looks Dim? (Crain’s)
  • The Tribune Checks Out an Open House on Proposed Metra Fare Restructuring in Geneva
  • “Block Club” Neighborhood News Site Could Mean More Coverage of Transportation Hearings (Feder)
  • MPC Roundtable on How Trump Policies Will Impact the Environment Thursday 12-1:30 PM
  • RTA Planning Workshop: Connected Communities on 3/7, 8:30 AM-Noon, at DePaul, 1 E. Jackson

