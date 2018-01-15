Today’s Headline for Monday, January 15

- Tribune Editorial Calls for Expanding Divvy Access and Use Into Transit Deserts
- South Side Weekly Looks at Oboi Reed’s Plans for Equiticity
- 4 Injured, Including Bus Driver, When Car T-Bones CTA Bus (NBC)
- Overhead Wire Issues Disrupt Service on the South Shore Line (Sun-Times)
- Niles Police Enforce “No Texting Tuesday” Distracted Driving Crackdown (Tribune)
- What Happens if We Let Ride-Hailing Become Our Only Option? (MWHSRA)
- The New Romeoville Metra Station Opens February 5 (Herald News)
- High Waves Cause Closure of Lakefront Trail Between North and Oak (NBC)
- Good Samaritan Takes off Boots, Gives Them to Homeless Man on CTA Train (ABC)
- Troopers Tell “Bernie Sis” She Can’t Hang Banners From Kennedy Overpass (Sun-Times)