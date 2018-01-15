Today’s Headline for Monday, January 15

  • Tribune Editorial Calls for Expanding Divvy Access and Use Into Transit Deserts
  • South Side Weekly Looks at Oboi Reed’s Plans for Equiticity
  • 4 Injured, Including Bus Driver, When Car T-Bones CTA Bus (NBC)
  • Overhead Wire Issues Disrupt Service on the South Shore Line (Sun-Times)
  • Niles Police Enforce “No Texting Tuesday” Distracted Driving Crackdown (Tribune)
  • What Happens if We Let Ride-Hailing Become Our Only Option? (MWHSRA)
  • The New Romeoville Metra Station Opens February 5 (Herald News)
  • High Waves Cause Closure of Lakefront Trail Between North and Oak (NBC)
  • Good Samaritan Takes off Boots, Gives Them to Homeless Man on CTA Train (ABC)
  • Troopers Tell “Bernie Sis” She Can’t Hang Banners From Kennedy Overpass (Sun-Times)

  • Matt

    That’s a strangely progressive editorial from the Tribune on transportation issues. I bet Mary had a strong hand getting that through!