Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 11
- SUV Driver Fatally Struck Svetlana Gerovaya, 68, in Niles, No Charges (Sun-Times)
- Driver Puts Crossing Guard Janet Gould, 80, in a Coma, OEMC Calls It a “Tragic Accident” (WGN)
- Trucking Company, Driver Sued Over Fatal Tri-State Tollway Crash in Worth (Sun-Times)
- With Good ‘L’ Access, the South End of the West Loop Is Attracting New Developments (Crain’s)
- Activists & Merchants Credit Pilsen Graffiti Incident With Renewing Displacement Dialogue (Tribune)
- CTA Enables CTA-Shaming Media Campaign for Wisconsin by Displaying Ads on Trains (Tribune)
- New Metropolitan Planning Council Video Explains Who They Are & What They Do
- Lake Bluff Approves Contract for Metra Station Renovation (Tribune)
- Drink and Don’t Drive: Lyft & Baderbrau Offer Branded Beer With Ride-Share Discount Code (Tribune)
- Police Officers Honored for Helping to Deliver Twins at Roosevelt Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
- Women’s March Chicago Takes Over the Streets on 1/20 Gathering at 9 AM at Congress/Columbus
