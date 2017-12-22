Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 22
- To Improve Bus Service, We Need a Local Dedicated Funding Source for Transit (Active Trans)
- …And to Make Bus Lanes Work Well, We Need to Get Creative With Enforcement (Active Trans)
- A Recap of Last Week’s Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council Meeting (Active Trans)
- Prosecutors: Man Charged in DUI Crash That Killed 2 Had Phone Open to Social Media (Tribune)
- Man Goes on Pink Line Tracks to Get Skateboard, Is Truck by Train, Walks to Ambulance (CBS)
- Woman Uses Kennedy Overpass as a Platform for Her Political Opinions (CBS)
- Chicago Reader Readers Also Hate Traffic Cams, the #22 Clark Bus, and the MiCA TOD Towers
