Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 22

  • To Improve Bus Service, We Need a Local Dedicated Funding Source for Transit (Active Trans)
  • …And to Make Bus Lanes Work Well, We Need to Get Creative With Enforcement (Active Trans)
  • A Recap of Last Week’s Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council Meeting (Active Trans)
  • Prosecutors: Man Charged in DUI Crash That Killed 2 Had Phone Open to Social Media (Tribune)
  • Man Goes on Pink Line Tracks to Get Skateboard, Is Truck by Train, Walks to Ambulance (CBS)
  • Woman Uses Kennedy Overpass as a Platform for Her Political Opinions (CBS)
  • Chicago Reader Readers Also Hate Traffic Cams, the #22 Clark Bus, and the MiCA TOD Towers

  • Tooscrapps

    Would like to see the CTA do a pilot like Boston did for the 22 bus/bike lane during the morning rush:
    https://usa.streetsblog.org/2017/12/12/boston-tests-faster-bus-service-simply-by-laying-out-orange-cones/

  • F. Hayek 69

    A dedicated revenue source for the CTA already exists, it’s called fares. CTA should have raised train fare to $3 and bus to $2.50, then they would have some money for improvements.

  • ohsweetnothing

    The fact that Reader readers (I know I know) hate Rahm over the police department says…a lot. About the readers.

  • david vartanoff

    Fares cover only a fraction of transit costs no matter where in the world you look. Raising fares merely disincentivizes use. Since transit is a necessity because there is not enough cheap land to have everyone drive solo, let alone park anywhere near job centers, encouraging transit use is an economic benefit even for drivers.

  • F. Hayek 69

    No one is asking fares to cover. The website says a dedicated funding source would help improve buses. You responded with a big strawman.

    Transit use is not elastic, and still cheaper than driving as you point out. The decrease in customers would not be significant.

  • Jeremy

    Based on your nom de guerre, I am assuming you are really Harvey Weinstein.