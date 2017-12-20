Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 20
- In the Wake of Washington Crash, Tribune Looks at Efforts to Install PTC on Local Railroads
- Metra Considers Fare System That Could Raise Prices for Those Living Closer to Downtown (Tribune)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Henry Sinisterra, 18, Near Des Plaines Metra Station (Tribune)
- Tribune: 10 Years After Traffic Cams Came to Suburbs, State Hasn’t Assessed Their Effectiveness
- City Manager: Lake Forest Paid $192K to Lobby for Amtrak Stop Without Council Approval (Tribune)
- For the First Time in Years, Chicago Doesn’t Make People for Bikes’ List of 10 Best U.S. Bikeways
- Divvy System Was Down for Wednesday’s AM Commute Due to Computer Glitch (Sun-Times)
- Chicago Magazine Looks at Why Developing the South Work Site Will Be a Challenge
- LaTrace, Rao, Rogers, Karp Discuss the Best New Buildings, Including Wash/Wab ‘L’ Stop (Chicago)
