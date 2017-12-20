Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 20

  • In the Wake of Washington Crash, Tribune Looks at Efforts to Install PTC on Local Railroads
  • Metra Considers Fare System That Could Raise Prices for Those Living Closer to Downtown (Tribune)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Fatally Struck Henry Sinisterra, 18, Near Des Plaines Metra Station (Tribune)
  • Tribune: 10 Years After Traffic Cams Came to Suburbs, State Hasn’t Assessed Their Effectiveness
  • City Manager: Lake Forest Paid $192K to Lobby for Amtrak Stop Without Council Approval (Tribune)
  • For the First Time in Years, Chicago Doesn’t Make People for Bikes’ List of 10 Best U.S. Bikeways
  • Divvy System Was Down for Wednesday’s AM Commute Due to Computer Glitch (Sun-Times)
  • Chicago Magazine Looks at Why Developing the South Work Site Will Be a Challenge
  • LaTrace, Rao, Rogers, Karp Discuss the Best New Buildings, Including Wash/Wab ‘L’ Stop (Chicago)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • planetshwoop

    The article about zones on Metra fails to mention the two extremely critical points.

    First, the “zones” aren’t geographic distance from the station, but the miles traveled by the railroad. This leads to all kinds of distortions, like the fact that Forest Glen and Jefferson Park are very close to each other, but in different zones.

    Second, zones A-C already pay substantially more, so “redoing it” for zone A feels like a naked ploy to get city dwellers off of trains.

    To be more explicit, after the “base” fare of $3.75, the changes by zone are below. I don’t have the time to check why J/L are skipped — if it means that the jump from one zone to the next is actually more than 5 miles, or if they were being weird when they created this. My hunch is that the distance is quite long — if Harvard is 61 miles like the article says, that’s 12 zones — and thus M.
    B + $0.25
    C + $1.25
    D + $0.75
    E + $0.50
    F + $0.50
    G + $0.50
    H + $0.50
    I + $1.00
    J ( )
    K + $1.00
    L ( )
    M $1.00

    My point of posting all of this is that Metra’s fares already are quite uneven even compared to their “zone” policy and that they have clearly chosen to penalize zones C & D.

  • Cameron Puetz

    Also since the zones are based on track distance from a downtown station, the fare structure penalizes people commuting to destinations near zone boundaries instead of downtown. For example someone using the UP-N to commute from Rogers Park to Northwestern’s Evanston Campus would pay the same fare as someone using the UP-N to commute from Rogers Park to downtown. Even though Rogers Park to Evanston Davis is only a 2.6 mile train trip while Rogers Park to Ogilvie is a 9.4 mi trip.

  • rwy

    I don’t understand the purpose of zone based fares. On the inbound journey a person is likely taking up a seat that has been empty since the beginning of the trip, while on the outbound trip it is likely to remain empty for the remainder of the trip. Doesn’t it cost a similar amount to transport a person to a far out station and a nearby station? Not to mention the fact that the person who lives closer to the city likely has more money.

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    If you drop the zone based fares then people farther in will have to pay more and people farther out will see a decrease. Metra is already more than CTA in the city, I don’t really think it should go any higher.