Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 4

  • CTA Approves Budget With 25-Cent Fare Hike, Civic Federation Disapproves (Tribune)
  • Ald. Moreno Proposes Pilot of Free-Floating Car-Share Service Car2Go (Active Trans)
  • Tribune: Metra CEO Don Orseno’s Tenure Was Scandal-Free, James Derwinski Starts 1/1
  • Driver Fatally Struck Man, 52, Crossing Randall Road in Elgin
  • Illinois Police Will Test New Device for Identifying Drugged Drivers (BND)
  • Metra BNSF Trains Canceled, Thousands Left in Out in the Cold (ABC)
  • Ex-DNAinfo Reporters Look at the Blue Line’s Explosive Ridership Growth (Chicago Mag)
  • CBS Checks Out Elevated Chicago’s Efforts to Promote Equitable TOD
  • A Tale of 2 Cities: CTA is Adding Elevators for Wheelchair Access, NYC’s MTA Isn’t (Transit Center)
  • A Rundown of Suburban Holiday Trains (One Bad Mom)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

wide banner copy

  • david vartanoff

    Increasing ridership on the Blue line, YAY!!! Now, it is time for CTA to run more trains per hour as they did in the 50s, and to extend platforms to accommodate 10 car trains.