Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 4
- CTA Approves Budget With 25-Cent Fare Hike, Civic Federation Disapproves (Tribune)
- Ald. Moreno Proposes Pilot of Free-Floating Car-Share Service Car2Go (Active Trans)
- Tribune: Metra CEO Don Orseno’s Tenure Was Scandal-Free, James Derwinski Starts 1/1
- Driver Fatally Struck Man, 52, Crossing Randall Road in Elgin
- Illinois Police Will Test New Device for Identifying Drugged Drivers (BND)
- Metra BNSF Trains Canceled, Thousands Left in Out in the Cold (ABC)
- Ex-DNAinfo Reporters Look at the Blue Line’s Explosive Ridership Growth (Chicago Mag)
- CBS Checks Out Elevated Chicago’s Efforts to Promote Equitable TOD
- A Tale of 2 Cities: CTA is Adding Elevators for Wheelchair Access, NYC’s MTA Isn’t (Transit Center)
- A Rundown of Suburban Holiday Trains (One Bad Mom)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA