Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 7
- Stricter rule for Counting People Sleeping on CTA Impacts Official Homelessness Count (Sun-Times)
- 4 Injured in Shooting Near Uptown’s Wilson Station (Tribune)
- New Awareness Campaign for Law Requiring Drivers to Pass First Responders Safely (CBS)
- Griffin, Who Gave $12M for for LFT Separation, Is Donating $3M for 50 Mini Soccer Fields (Tribune)
- Federal Review Could Hold Up Construction of 800-Foot Riverfront Office Tower (Curbed)
- Historic Review Sets Back Plan for Affordable Apartments Near Pullman 111th Street Stop (Curbed)
- SUMC Webinar: “Marketing Successful Mobility on Demand Pilot Projects” 12/13, 1 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA