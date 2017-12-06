Driver Fatally Struck Johnnie L. Osborne, 62, in West Englewood Last Month

On Saturday, November 18, a motorist struck 62-year-old Johnnie L. Osborne as he walked in the West Englewood neighborhood. Osborne died from his injuries last Thursday, November 30.

According to authorities, at 3:42 p.m. on the 18th, the driver, a 34-year-old woman, was driving a 2012 Buick on 74th Street when she made a left turn onto Loomis, striking Osborne. The police have not provided information on which directions the motorist and the pedestrian were traveling.

Osborne, who lived in Humboldt Park, was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The death was ruled an accident.

The driver has been cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.

Fatality Tracker: 2017 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 42

Bicyclist: 4

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The pedestrian count above is based on Chicago Police Department data for January through October released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November and December. In addition to the on-street bike fatalities, on June 24 a cyclist was riding on a CTA train platform when he fell on the tracks and was fatally struck.