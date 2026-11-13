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Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13

8:50 AM CST on November 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13
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• “Police searching for man accused of hitting CTA Red Line passenger with collapsible chair” (CBS)

• Chicago City Wire picked up our story on Ald. Lee asking if Complete Streets projects have enough CFD input after Complete Streets Planner Riley O’Neil was killed in her ward.

• At yesterday’s NITA meeting, “Transit Officials Outlined ‘Significant Investment’’of $5B for 2027, Laying Groundwork for Major Changes” (WTTW)

• A grumpy op-ed in Lake County News-Sun from ex-reporter Charles Selle: “NITA turns out to be CTA enabler”

• “Columbia College in discussions to add Metra rides to U-Pass next fall” (Columbia Chronicle)

• “25 transportation advocacy and community organizations are urging the City Council to extend the city’s contract with Lyft to operate the Divvy bikeshare system.” (Block Club)

• “Pop-Up Museum Highlights Route 66’s Passage Through North Lawndale” (Block Club)

“Trapped in the Self-Cleaning Bathroom”: Man who had trouble figuring out how to get out of the new public toilet at Division Blue is unharmed, but facility is damaged. (Sun-Times)

• “CTA is conducting track maintenance between Jeff Park and Harlem on O’Hare branch, requiring riders to transfer to and from shuttle buses from Friday to Monday.” (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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