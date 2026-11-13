Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 13
8:50 AM CST on November 13, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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Tales from the transit trenches: Public transportation veterans Fernandez and Rogoff give the NITA board a pep talk
Last night, within 3 hours, hit-and-run drivers killed 2 women crossing the street in West Garfield Park and Grand Crossing
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