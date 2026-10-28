Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 28

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• CTA: “Chicago Transit Board Clears Path for California Blue Line Station Accessibility and Modernization Project” by approving $39.9M contract funded by IDOT and TIF money

• CTA: Don’t blame us! “CDOT: Additional Time Needed for Lake Street Bridge; CTA Green and Pink Line Service Changes Continue”

• “Editorial: Kennedy Expressway mess demands approval for the O’Hare Flyer” (Tribune)

• “Lakefront Trail Getting ‘Much Needed’ Improvements From 63rd Street To Foster Avenue Beach” (Block Club)

• Walk/bike/transit-friendly Ald. Matt Martin (47) is running for reelection unopposed (Block Club)

• “Work Finally Begins On DuSable Park, Nearly 40 Years After Land Was Set Aside For It” (Block Club)

• Is riding transit your favorite sport? Harebrained sells pennants for public transportation fans!

• Friday 10/30 is Chicago Critical Mass’ Halloween Ride, 6:00/6:30 PM Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington. We’ve heard rumors that a ride may be proposed to “The People’s Bridge.”

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