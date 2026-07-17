Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 17

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• 2 teenage girls injured, one critically, when they were hit by a driver “while riding an e-bike” (it may have actually been an “e-moto”) Tuesday night in Libertyville (CBS)

• Oak Park Village Board unanimously passed ordinance amending Oak Park village code regarding e-bikes, e-scooters and motorized mobility devices at its 7/14 meeting.” (Tribune)

• 2nd case of reckless private vehicle driver causing bus crash this week: Hit-and-run truck driver struck Western bus Friday around 2 AM at Grand, abandoned truck nearby (CBS)

• “Chicago Police Promised to ‘Fix’ Secret Traffic Stops. A Year Later, the Problem Has Only Gotten Worse.” (Bolts)

• “CTA Innovation Studio Announces New Challenge to Test Faregate Technology”

• “And now, there’s 15 — Preckwinkle explains NITA choices as new transit board coalesces” (Daily Herald)

• “City Council deadline to accept or reject parking meter deal extended until Sept. 30” (Sun-Times)

• …Tribune wants your opinion about the parking meter issue (Bluesky, Twitter)

• 59th Station, the closest one to the Obama Center, is getting elevators (Block Club)

• The commuter railroad drones on about its pilot using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles “to improve safety and security along Metra lines”

• North/Damen/Milwaukee in Wicker Park is getting a pedestrian scramble, after Accessible Pedestrian Signals are installed (Block Club)

• “95 Apartments Could Replace Commercial Building Next To Uptown’s Chase Park” (Block Club)

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