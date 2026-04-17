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Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17

8:59 AM CDT on April 17, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, April 17
Copenhagenize.com

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• Our response to Trump-friendly Ald. Ray Lopez’s (15th) latest Twitter attack on the Archer traffic safety project, his strategy to help get a more conservative 12th Ward alder elected

• From RTA board meeting: “First chunk of new transit money to be spent on security, service for CTA, Metra and Pace” (Sun-Times)

• “Cook County State’s Attorney’s office spreads word about CTA anti-crime task force” (CBS)

• “Commuters report being robbed, attacked in separate incidents on CTA platforms on Chicago’s NW Side,” Jefferson Park and Harlem (Nadig Newspapers)

• “Let CTA Be Your Chariot to Greek Independence Festivities and Other Activities Around Town”

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,931 with $19,069 to go, ideally by the end of April.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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