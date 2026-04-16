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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16th

8:50 AM CDT on April 16, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16th
Copenhagenize.com

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• “$157 million in state funding to be granted for walking/biking projects” (Active Trans)

• Chi2100 Urbanism proposes “The Human-Centered Grid: A holistic approach to citywide improvements using our city’s extensive grid structure.”

• “We’re asking for your help to update the IL Vehicle Code to include sensible regulations for micromobility in Illinois,” including high-speed “e-moto” mopeds (Ride Illinois)

• “Major Funding Package For Long-Delayed Lathrop Homes Redevelopment Clears Council” (Block Club)

• “Neighbors Can Explore Brighton Park Bike Lanes At Community Ride This Weekend” (Block Club)

• “Construction to impact trains at Chicago’s Millennium Station this spring” (NBC)

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,924 with $19,076 to go, ideally by the end of April.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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