Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 16th
8:50 AM CDT on April 16, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
A brief dispatch from the Archer Safe Streets advocates on Round 19 – count ’em – of their competing rallies with the Archer Guardians NIMBYs
Meanwhile, the Grand Avenue traffic safety project foes announce their own Monday 4-6 PM protests.
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