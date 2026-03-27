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Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 27

8:56 AM CDT on March 27, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

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• "Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled the U.S. Department of Transportation must stop withholding over $3 billion dollars from the CTA." (WBEZ)

• "New Illinois bill would require [reckless] drivers to install speed-limiting devices" (My Stateline)

• "State Street Bridge Reopens Downtown Friday After Nearly A Year Of Repairs" (Block Club)

• Board of Trustees of NICTD will meet in Executive Session on Mon., 3/30, 10 AM at office in Chesterton, IN (South Shore Line)

• For Chicago Fire match taking Sat. 4/4 at Soldier Field, South Shore Line plans to stop select trains at Metra's 18th Street Station

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $29,419 with $20,581 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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