Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 26

Sponsored by:

• "New [Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office] task force aims to make Chicago’s CTA safer amid rising crime rates" (WGN)

• "A teen takeover led to several disturbances in the Loop and on public transportation overnight, prompting a curfew enforcement order." (WGN)

• "What to do if you drop your phone or get shoved onto CTA train tracks" (Axios)

• "Person seriously injured by brush fire on Far South Side: CFD; North Chicago fires disrupt Metra" (ABC)

• Perennial candidate and gas giveaway traffic jam creator Willie Wilson: "Gov. JB Pritzker should suspend Illinois’ gas tax for 60 day." (Tribune)

• "Chicago leaders speak out after delivery robots cause damage at CTA bus shelters" (ABC)

• "What will Governor Pritzker's housing plan mean for existing two-flats: The impact of upzoning on existing low-cost housing" (A City That Works)

"Chicago population grows despite immigration decline as more people stay put" (Crain's)

• "How a retired Metra locomotive will help expand Railroading Heritage of Midwest America’s reach" (Our QC News)

• "Chicago’s 'Abolish ICE' Snowplow Is Ready To Hit The Streets" (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we're at $29,382 with $20,618 to go, ideally by the end of April

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor