Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 16
- The CTA is hosting a job fair on Friday for bus drivers and mechanics (CBS Chicago)
- Mayor Johnson signs first executive orders in office, including a CTA violence intervention program.
- Edgewater’s Metra station could make its debut by this fall (Block Club)
- CDOT’s Learn to Ride program offering free bike riding classes to residents this summer (Block Club)
- Donated bikes head from North Shore suburbs to honor roll students in Chicago (Patch)
- CTA has selected contractors it is inviting to submit proposals for Red Line extension (Progressive Railroading)
- Redfin asks: Is Chicago a good place to live? Its guide offers a list of pros and cons.
- 99-year-old columnist Harriet Hausman narrates a train tour from Oak Park to the Loop (Wednesday Journal)
- Conde Nast Traveler looks at four Amtrak routes that make for affordable and scenic summer trips