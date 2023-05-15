Today’s headlines for Monday, May 15

  • When it comes to transportation, there’s a lot riding on Chicago’s new mayor (Daily Herald)
  • Kennedy construction fuels new traffic patterns and habits in Chicago (Axios)
  • Brandon Johnson’s big day (Politico)
  • Johnson faces big challenges as he officially takes control of Chicago City Hall (WTTW)
  • Here’s what the planned Bally’s casino will look like (Block Club)
  • Downtowns are changing but haven’t ‘plateaued’ yet (Governing)
  • Bus tour encourages Chicagoans to ‘disrupt segregation’ by visiting all neighborhoods (WTTW)
  • Aurora apartment building will replace parking lot, be connected to bike trail (Beacon-News)

 