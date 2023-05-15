Today’s headlines for Monday, May 15
- When it comes to transportation, there’s a lot riding on Chicago’s new mayor (Daily Herald)
- Kennedy construction fuels new traffic patterns and habits in Chicago (Axios)
- Brandon Johnson’s big day (Politico)
- Johnson faces big challenges as he officially takes control of Chicago City Hall (WTTW)
- Here’s what the planned Bally’s casino will look like (Block Club)
- Downtowns are changing but haven’t ‘plateaued’ yet (Governing)
- Bus tour encourages Chicagoans to ‘disrupt segregation’ by visiting all neighborhoods (WTTW)
- Aurora apartment building will replace parking lot, be connected to bike trail (Beacon-News)