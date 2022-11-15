Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 15
- Frustrated with the CTA, Metra or Amtrak? The Tribune wants to hear about it
- ISP: 1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Il Rte. 394 and Steger Road in Will County (ABC)
- Auburn man charged in Capitol insurrection assault now in custody after fatal wrong-way I-55 crash (Sun-Times)
- Coroner: Driver that caused wrong-way crash that killed Rolling Meadows family was drunk (ABC)
- Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls “crash, bang” of semi driver striking team bus in Indiana (Sun-Times)
- Man, 71, shot in the arm while biking in Humboldt Park (ABC)
- Driver crashes into a Berwyn cafe and barbershop, no serious injuries (CBS)
- Oak Brook Village Board approves ordinance addressing pedestrian safety in traffic lanes (Tribune)
- Five properties for sale near Metra stations (Crain’s)
