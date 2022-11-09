Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 9

Frankie Willis, 82, fatally struck by driver in the 4400-block of West 95th Street in Oak Lawn (ABC)

School bus driver crashes into yard in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood (FOX)

Des Plaines River Trail work begins with erosion control fencing, plus a new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk (Block Club)

Sampen: UM coverage mandated for pedestrians, despite policy language to the contrary (Law Bulletin)

General Iron’s Lincoln Park facility will soon be demolished; alder vows no repeat of Hilco disaster (Block Club)

NASCAR seeks founding partners for Chicago street-circuit race (Biz Journal)

The sharing economy finds its way to upscale Chicago apartment buildings (Forbes)

