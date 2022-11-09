Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 9
- Frankie Willis, 82, fatally struck by driver in the 4400-block of West 95th Street in Oak Lawn (ABC)
- School bus driver crashes into yard in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood (FOX)
- Des Plaines River Trail work begins with erosion control fencing, plus a new pedestrian bridge and boardwalk (Block Club)
- Sampen: UM coverage mandated for pedestrians, despite policy language to the contrary (Law Bulletin)
- General Iron’s Lincoln Park facility will soon be demolished; alder vows no repeat of Hilco disaster (Block Club)
- NASCAR seeks founding partners for Chicago street-circuit race (Biz Journal)
- The sharing economy finds its way to upscale Chicago apartment buildings (Forbes)
