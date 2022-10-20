Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 20
- CTA: Our proposed 2023 budget doesn’t raise fares, continues service improvements to meet growing ridership
- Loyola Phoenix looks at CTA ridership reaching a new pandemic-era record.
- Man charged with felony aggravated DUI for crash last May that killed Isidro Chavez, 41, on Dan Ryan (Sun-Times)
- Participants in last month’s Mexican Independence Day caravan received belated tickets for obstructing traffic (Block Club)
- Augusta Boulevard protected bike lane delayed until spring (Block Club)
- High Speed Rail Alliance’s Rick Harnish discusses efforts to make intercity rail competitive with driving and air travel (Reader)
- A new 13-mile trail is coming to the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates (CBS)
- John discusses the CTA “ghost run” problem in a from-the-bike-saddle radio interview in rural Wisconsin (Outside the Loop)
