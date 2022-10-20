Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 20

CTA: Our proposed 2023 budget doesn’t raise fares, continues service improvements to meet growing ridership

Loyola Phoenix looks at CTA ridership reaching a new pandemic-era record.

Man charged with felony aggravated DUI for crash last May that killed Isidro Chavez, 41, on Dan Ryan (Sun-Times)

Participants in last month’s Mexican Independence Day caravan received belated tickets for obstructing traffic (Block Club)

Augusta Boulevard protected bike lane delayed until spring (Block Club)

High Speed Rail Alliance’s Rick Harnish discusses efforts to make intercity rail competitive with driving and air travel (Reader)

A new 13-mile trail is coming to the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve in Hoffman Estates (CBS)

John discusses the CTA “ghost run” problem in a from-the-bike-saddle radio interview in rural Wisconsin (Outside the Loop)

